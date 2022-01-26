WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens
A powerful explosion hit in Greek capital Athens damaging an office block and smashing nearby storefronts as one person reportedly injured.
Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens
It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.
January 26, 2022

One person was injured and several buildings were extensively damaged by an explosion in central Athens that led to a fire early, officials and witnesses said.

One person who suffered burns was taken to hospital, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, told Skai TV on Wednesday.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 metres from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue.

Debris littered the street a day after a severe snowstorm swept the capital disrupting traffic and stranding thousands of people. 

At least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze at one buildings and have nearly brought it under control, the fire brigade said.

READ MORE:Thousands evacuated in Greece as fires continue to rage

Recommended

As dawn broke, they forced their way into damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.

"We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene

Traffic was halted in the area.

READ MORE: In Pictures: Forest fires swallow the Attica region of Greece

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China