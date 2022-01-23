Burkina Faso's government has denied that the army had seized control of the country after exchanges of gunfire took place at multiple army barracks, including two in the capital.

"Information on social media would have people believe there was an army takeover," government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga said in a statement on Sunday.

"The government, while recognising the validity of shootings in some barracks, denies this information and calls on the population to remain calm."

Moreover, Defence Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore indicated that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained.

Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020. He fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet last month.

State broadcaster RTB carried a news headline describing the gunfire as "acts of discontent by soldiers."

Protesters torch ruling party HQ