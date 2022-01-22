The United States has called on rival ethnic leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to put aside divisive rhetoric that threatens the volatile country's economy and future.

"Talk of war is making it incredibly difficult ... to attract investment from the international community ... and to build a strong and enduring economy that creates jobs," Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), said on Friday during a news conference in Sarajevo.

Bosnia's political crisis, the country's worst since its 1992-1995 war, erupted after Bosnian Serbs blocked decision making in national institutions and launched a process to withdraw from the state armed forces, tax system and judiciary.

"The United States is watching and is very, very concerned about the political crisis, political blockade and obstructionism that occurred," Power said.

She is the first US official to visit Bosnia after the United States earlier this month slapped fresh sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of corruption and threatening Bosnia's stability and territorial integrity.

Power called on Bosnian politicians to put aside divisive rhetoric that brings into question the durability of 26 years of peace.

"President Dodik particularly has created a climate of tension, one that is vulnerable to miscalculation and the risk of escalation," she said.

Dodik is the Serb member of the country's tripartite presidency.

