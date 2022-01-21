The United States has announced large-scale NATO naval exercises in the Mediterranean beginning on Monday with the participation of aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman, as tensions flare with Russia, which will hold its own maritime maneuvers at the same time.

"Neptune Strike 22 is going to run through February 4 and it's designed to demonstrate NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime strike capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group to support the deterrence and defence of the Alliance," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday.

Kirby said preparations for the exercise had begun in 2020 and that it had nothing to do with fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, on whose borders Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops.

"Neptune Strike 2022" however does not appear on the list of scheduled exercises for 2022 published by NATO on its website on December 14.

"The exercise itself is not designed against the kinds of scenarios that might happen with respect to Ukraine," Kirby said.

"It really is a NATO maritime exercise to test... a wide range of maritime capabilities that we want to make sure we continue to improve."

READ MORE: Iran, Russia and China begin naval manoeuvres as tensions with US persist