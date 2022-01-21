Iran, Russia and China have started a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting marine security.

Iran's state TV said on Friday 11 of its vessels were joined by three Russian ships including a destroyer, and two Chinese vessels.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard will also participate with smaller ships and helicopters.

The report said the manoeuvres would cover some 17,000 square kilometres, or 10,600 miles, in the Indian Ocean's north, and include night fighting, rescue operations and firefighting drills.

It coincided with a recent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia that ended on Thursday.

Regional tensions

“Improving bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow will enhance security for the region and the international arena,” Raisi said upon returning from Russia on Friday, the official IRNA news agency reported.