Eleven Iraqi soldiers have been killed in an overnight attack by the Daesh group against their base in the eastern province of Diyala.

"Eleven soldiers... have been killed during an attack carried out by the Daesh... targeting a base of the army," a senior military official based in Diyala on Friday said, on condition of anonymity.

The attack took place "around 2330 GMT (2:30AM) against a base in the Hawi al Azim area," the source added.

Diyala province governor Muthanna al Tamimi confirmed the death toll, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

But he also hit out at the Iraqi army, alleging they were caught unprepared.

"The main reason (for this attack) is negligence on the part of soldiers, because the base is fortified," he said.