Turkiye's foreign minister has lambasted the Greek Cypriot administration for hosting an office belonging to the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation.

If Turkiye or the Turkish Cypriot side faces any threat or attack from the Greek Cypriot side, “we will make them pay the price”, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"This price will be a heavy one, thus they (Greek Cypriot side) should not play with fire," Cavusoglu added, speaking at a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart, Eva-Maria Liimets.

Cavusoglu also said there are terror camps of the PKK and the DHKP-C in Greece.

"It has also been proven with documents that DHKP-C members trained there (in Greece) returned and carried out terrorist attacks in Turkiye," he said.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US and the EU —has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

'Matter of security'

Cavusoglu called on the Greek Cypriot administration to refrain from cooperating with terror groups.

"There may be problems on different issues that we cannot agree on. Our opinions are different, of course...But the issue of terrorism is a very different matter. This is purely a matter of security," the minister said, adding that Turkiye does not support any terrorist organisation.

Cavusoglu added that the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members do not only use Greece as a transit country but they also use it as a safe haven and live there.