A UN agency has appealed to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon.

Wednesday's appeal by the agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, is asking for an additional $87.5 million is to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school.

UNRWA said more than 210,000 Palestinian refugees are among the most vulnerable and that some basic commodities have become out of reach for many as Lebanon sinks deeper into the economic meltdown.

It added that more than 58 percent of Palestinian refugees here have reduced the numbers of meals they eat every day.

Palestinian refugee Hiam Habib said UNRWA’s assistance was dropping while everything becomes so much more expensive.

“We urge UNRWA to find solutions for us otherwise I will end up with my family in the street,” she said, sitting next to an electric heater, turned on to minimum power because it was working on a neighbourhood’s private generator.

About 400,000 Palestinian refugees and their descendants mostly live in a dozen refugee camps in Lebanon, set up for those who fled or were pushed out during fighting surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948.

An additional 27,000 Palestinians fled from Syria over the past decade during its deadly civil war.

The Palestinians in Lebanon are prohibited from working in professional jobs, have few legal protections and cannot own property.

READ MORE: Lebanon needs '6-7 years' to recover from crisis