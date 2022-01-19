Central banks of the United Arab Emirates and Turkiye have inked bilateral currency swap agreement.

According to a statement by the Turkiye's Central Bank on Wednesday, the nominal size of the deal is mutually 18 billion UAE dirham and 64 billion Turkish liras.

The agreement aims to enhance bilateral trade and to further strengthen financial cooperation between the two countries.

"It will stand for a period of three years, with the possibility of an extension through mutual agreement," the statement noted.

This agreement demonstrates the two central banks’ commitment to deepen bilateral trade in local currencies in order to advance economic and financial relations between our countries, Sahap Kavcioglu, the Turkiye's Central Bank governor, said after signing the deal.

