A study in France has revealed a strong tendency by the country's media to give far-right voices airtime and amplify their fringe views.

As the country heads towards presidential elections in a few months, many of the country's right-wing and far-right candidates have a stridently islamophobic view of Muslims. Many of the same candidates also regularly pepper their speeches with views against migrants and sweeping statements against minorities.

On Monday this week, a French court found the far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour guilty of racist hate speech for a televised tirade against unaccompanied child migrants in September 2020.

Speaking on one of France's biggest broadcasters, CNews channel, Zemmour said that child migrants were "thieves, killers, they're rapists. That's all they are. We should send them back".

Such views, however, haven't stopped France's media from giving him airtime to espouse those views further.

The study by the National Audiovisual Institute (NAI) found that all the main TV channels in France gave significant airtime to Zemmour in particular, sometimes even more than the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

BFMTV, the country's largest channel, dedicated almost 35 percent of its coverage for the upcoming presidential elections to Zemmour, a former TV host who has never held elected office before and is now a far-right firebrand.

In contrast, editors at the BFMTV decided to give just over 15 percent of airtime to the country's president. Whereas Marine Le Pen, a more established far-right candidate, received almost 15 percent.

The authors of the NAI study found that right-wing political events in the country received "privileged" coverage amongst the country's main TV channels.

Far-right candidates like Zemmour have proved to be such a ratings bonanza for the country's media that one major TV channel known as TPMP has dedicated almost 55 percent of its presidential coverage to the convicted politician.

"TPMP gives an overwhelming emphasis to the far right," said the report with more than 70 percent of references on the channel about far-right candidates.

The study went on to add that "overall, the centre, the right and the extreme right are very clearly mentioned more than the political families on the left."