The White House has said that Russia is ready to attack Ukraine at "any point," upping its threat assessment ahead of a meeting between the top US and Russian diplomats.

"We're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"I would say that's starker than we have been."

Psaki's characterisation of the situation around Ukraine came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Blinken's goal was to see "if there is a diplomatic off-ramp" and "common ground" where Russia can be persuaded to pull back from Ukraine.

Ukraine, the US, and European countries have raised deep concerns over Russia's troop build-up on the border, despite repeated denials from Moscow that an invasion is planned.

If President Vladimir Putin decides to launch an invasion of Ukraine, where Russia already has annexed Crimea and backs pro-Russian separatists in another region, then "severe economic consequences" will be imposed, Psaki said.

READ MORE:Blinken urges diplomatic path on Ukraine in call with Russian minister

Nord Stream 2 on sanction list

While the United States and its European allies have no plans to meet a Russian attack against Ukraine with military force, the economic counter-measures would be unlike any used in the past, Washington says.

Psaki stressed that this could include shelving the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.