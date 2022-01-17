At least three people have been killed and six wounded in a suspected drone attack that set off a blast and a fire in Abu Dhabi, as Yemen's Houthi rebels announced military operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Two Indians and a Pakistani died as three petrol tanks exploded near the storage facility of oil giant ADNOC on Monday, while a fire ignited in a construction area at Abu Dhabi airport.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the detection of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas and may have caused the explosion and fire," police said in a statement, adding that the incidents were under investigation.

The UAE's presidential advisor Anwar Gargash condemned the "heinous" attack it blamed on Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"UAE authorities ... are dealing ... with the heinous Houthi attack on some civilian installations in Abu Dhabi," tweeted Gargash, referring to the Yemeni rebels.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had destroyed eight drones launched towards the kingdom, Saudi state media reported.

'Military operation'

Drone attacks are a hallmark of the Houthis' assaults on Saudi Arabia, the UAE ally which is leading the coalition fighting for Yemen's government in a grinding civil war.

A military spokesperson of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Yahya Saree, tweeted that the rebels' armed forces had said they would "announce an important military operation in the UAE in the coming hours".

Police described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of the international airport that is still under construction. However, there were a series of flights delayed Monday morning.