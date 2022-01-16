Turkiye’s role in the global world order is the focus in a new book authored by the country’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Turkiye as a Stabilizing Power in an Age of Turmoil offers a concise yet detailed analysis of Turkiye's foreign policy within the context of civil wars, humanitarian tragedies, and the structural changes taking place in Turkiye’s neighborhood.

The book has been published in English by Academica Press, which is based in London and Washington, DC.

Setting out President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s basic parametres of foreign policy, it analyses Turkiye’s role in the global system over the past two decades and the challenges it has faced.

Altun emphasises the need for a new approach as he criticises the existing global system and institutions for their failure to deal with “pressing problems, emerging challenges, and regional and international conflicts.”

