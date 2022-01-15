WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippines to buy India anti-ship missile system for $375M
The deal was negotiated with the government of India in an effort to modernise the Philippine military.
Philippines to buy India anti-ship missile system for $375M
Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines, disputes over South China Sea create tensions. / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2022

The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to strengthen its navy.

The country will receive three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a Facebook post late on Friday.

The new anti-ship system will be delivered by Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd under the deal negotiated with the government of India.

It was conceptualised in 2017, but faced delays in budget allocation and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The system is aimed to deter foreign vessels from encroaching on the country's 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

READ MORE:Xi: China won't seek dominance over Southeast Asia

Dispute over the South China Sea

The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, $5.85 billion (300 billion pesos) project to modernise its military's outdated hardware.

Recommended

The hardware includes decades old warships from World War Two and helicopters used by the United States in the Vietnam War.

In 2018, the Philippines bought Israeli-made Spike ER missiles, its first-ever ship-borne missile systems for maritime deterrence.

Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing has remained adamant in claiming large portions of the South China Sea.

The sea is a conduit for goods in excess of $3.4 trillion every year.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims.

A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese claims had no legal basis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon