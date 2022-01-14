A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Java island, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic.

Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the earthquake hit 52 km off Banten province at a depth of 10 km on Friday, but did not trigger a tsunami warning.

The magnitude was initially reported at 6.7 but downgraded to 6.6.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and BMKG warned people to stay indoors, after five aftershocks were recorded, the strongest reaching a magnitude of 5.7.

"From inside a house, it felt like a truck was passing through," BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati said.

In Jakarta, tremors were felt strongly for more than a minute, said witnesses.

READ MORE:Powerful earthquake hits Indonesia, tsunami alert canceled

'Pacific Ring of Fire'

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

"I was very scared, suddenly there was a quake and it was so strong," said 38-year-old nanny, Ani.