The new year began with news of Iran-backed forces shelling US positions in Syria and Iraq. While some interpret these as a response from Tehran to the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani at the beginning of 2020, the development was expected: Iran is targeting the US presence in Iraq and Syria because it wants to secure its corridor of access to the Mediterranean and Lebanon.

Tehran has no intention of leaving the Americans behind the line. Luckily for them, Washington does not seem to have a policy on its presence in Syria yet, despite President Joe Biden's promise to reassert US leadership to solve the crisis in Syria.

Increasing Iranian attacks on American sites and American allies, and the failure of the nuclear talks, call for tough choices that the Biden administration is reluctant to make.

On the one hand, the United States can leave, as it did in Afghanistan and probably wants to do in Iraq. In this scenario, they leave energy resources in the hands of the Assad regime as well as their so-called partner, the YPG/PKK - which is recognised as a terror organistion by the US, EU and Turkiye - whose leaders are increasingly staggering to Moscow. Despite Turkiye's warnings of such a development, Washington has not responded to increasingly open talks between the YPG, Russians and Assad.

On the other hand, the Biden administration has the tools to strengthen Washington’s positions vis-a-vis its rivals.

The Al Tanf base, where US special forces are partnering with Syrian rebels, is an opportunity for pressure over Iranian positions, for example. It is no coincidence that Iran and Assad are worried about this base because it could be a problem for regaining control of areas in eastern Syria. There are reports that Assad has already ordered the head of intelligence to prepare to retake control of the territory.

Biden also wields the powerful Caesar Act, designed to pressure the Assad regime. It is time Washington used this tool seriously.

Unfortunately, Biden persists in its wavering stance on the Syrian conflict, which has sparked joint statements by senior US officials calling on the president not to allow Assad's legitimacy through tacit diplomacy.

The recent energy project related to Lebanon and linked to the Assad regime was approved by the United States. As Arab states begin to renew relations with the Assad regime, the approval of such a project has drawn serious criticism in the West, particularly since the Caesar Act mandates sanctions against any company or country that helps Assad. To date, the Biden administration has never invoked it.