The United Nations has urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban's return to power to prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" from getting worse.

The plea came from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, two days after the UN said it needs $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022.

"We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York.

He called on Washington to take the lead in helping the country avoid a collapse "because the major part of the world financial system works in dollars."

"Freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination for the people of Afghanistan," Guterres said.

Acute malnutrition

After the Taliban seized power in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.