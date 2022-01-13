US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has rejected President Joe Biden's plea to jettison the Senate's filibuster rule to allow Democrats to pass a voting-rights bill, all but ensuring the bill's failure.

Sinema on Thursday called the measure a critical tool to tamp down the nation's deepening political divisions, while fellow centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said removing the guardrail would allow simple majorities to ram through extreme legislation.

Sinema took to the Senate floor to reiterate her opposition shortly before Biden met with fellow Democrats in the Senate to urge them to unite around the idea and pass a law he said was critical to offsetting a wave of new restrictions on ballot access passed in Republican-led states.

She blasted the wave of new laws restricting ballot access in Republican-led states as undemocratic, but said she would not agree to change the Senate's rules to pass a federal law countering them.

"I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division in our country," Sinema said. "Some have given up on the goal of easing our divisions and uniting Americans. I have not."

Biden acknowledges bills may not succeed

After the meeting, Biden acknowledged that the bill might not succeed due to the pair's opposition to the rule change.

"The honest to God answer is I don’t know whether we can get this done," Biden said. He told reporters, his voice rising, "As long as I'm in the White House, as long as I'm engaged at all, I'm going to be fighting."

Manchin later reiterated his opposition to the move, saying, "Ending the filibuster would be the easy way out."