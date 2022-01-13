India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not up for re-election for at least another two years as the country’s next parliamentary elections are due in 2024.

Yet, his popularity and that of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in for a tough test with a clutch of crucial regional elections slated over February and March.

Although Modi is not on the ballot himself, the polls to elect 690 regional legislators across five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – will be a mini-referendum on his governance as the country’s top elected official.

The stakes are high in the elections, in which some 18 million voters are eligible to vote. Though India is made up of many more people – 1.3 billion to be precise – the people’s verdict on March 10 will be keenly awaited.

Riding on the results will be many things that will ultimately determine the trajectory of Indian politics. A good showing at the polls for the BJP would further bolster Modi’s persona as a populist strongman and set him up as a clear favourite for re-election for a third successive five-year term.

It would also mean more power for his government, which is already viewed as authoritarian by some, and a continuation of its contested policies – including the controversial push for the domination of Hindus at the cost of other communities. Critics of Modi say his nationalist Hindu agenda is stripping India of its secular character and imperilling the lives and livelihood of minorities such as Muslims.

A setback at the polls, though, could also have equally profound consequences. Though it will not spell the end of Modi – he had, after all, swept the 2019 parliamentary elections only months after suffering embarrassing poll losses in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – a reversal for BJP in the five states would rejuvenate a dispirited opposition.

The outcome would be crucial, in particular, for Congress, the party that led the nation’s freedom struggle and has a footprint across the country. In recent years, its influence has shrunk and its claim as the principal glue to the opposition ranks is being increasingly challenged by ambitious regional outfits aiming to carve a space for themselves.

The upcoming elections in the five states offer the Congress another opportunity to halt the slide in its fortunes. Its presence is marginal in Uttar Pradesh, but it is in the race to wrest power from the BJP in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The party would also seek to retain power in Punjab.

A creditable show for the Congress would hopefully quell talk that the party is past its sell-by date. Though a shadow of the past, Congress still remains the second-largest party in the country. It secured some 20 percent of the popular votes nationally compared to BJP’s 38 percent in the 2019 polls, and it is very likely that opposition efforts to unseat Modi in 2024 would come a cropper minus the Congress.

Modi is acutely aware that if the BJP does badly in this round of elections – touted as the semi-finals to the 2024 parliamentary polls - the opposition would double its efforts to forge a coalition with a rejuvenated Congress playing a critical, if not pivotal, role.