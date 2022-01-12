WORLD
Nigeria lifts seven-month ban on Twitter
Nigeria ends its suspension of Twitter after banning the social media giant in June in a dispute over a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history, officials say. / Reuters
January 12, 2022

Nigeria has lifted a ban on Twitter after the social media platform agreed to open a local office, among other agreements with authorities in the West African country, a senior government official said.

The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4 after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists. Telecoms companies subsequently blocked access to users in Nigeria.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that Buhari had given approval to lift the suspension.

"Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built...," Abdullahi's statement said.

READ MORE:Nigeria 'indefinitely' suspends Twitter in country

Twitter to appoint representative

The company would work with the federal government and the broader industry "to develop a Code of Conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries," it said.

"Therefore, the (federal government) lifts the suspension of the Twitter operations in Nigeria from midnight of 13th January 2022."

Abdullahi, who also chaired a joint technical committee of Nigerian and Twitter officials, said the US company agreed to appoint a country representative to engage with Nigerian authorities and comply with local tax obligations.

