While a rainstorm can at times be an inconvenience to us, it’s obviously an essential part of the world’s ecosystem.

But heavy rainfall can inadvertently have a major impact on our economies, too.

With climate change altering global rainfall patterns, global industries are scrambling to adapt to these changes.

The impact of climate and the role of water security on economic growth have been subjects of increased interest. Evidence suggests that climate change affects precipitation patterns with climate change, therefore potentially affecting economic growth through rainfall variability.

Nonetheless, few studies have examined and explored the connection between rainfall and economic growth, with most of the existing research having been conducted in African countries – which are primarily agricultural-based economies, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa, where rainfed agriculture is dominant.

According to a new study published in science journal Nature, advanced economies are just as impacted by extreme precipitation.

Data analysis from more than 1,500 regions over the last 40 years undertaken by a team of Potsdam scientists indicates a strong connection and suggests intensified daily rainfall by fossil fuel-driven climate change will harm the global economy.

“This is about prosperity, and ultimately about people’s jobs. Economies across the world are slowed down by more wet days and extreme daily rainfall – an important insight that adds to our growing understanding of the true costs of climate change,” says Leonie Wenz from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change (MCC) who led the study.

“Macro-economic assessments of climate impacts have so far focused mostly on temperature and considered – if at all – changes in rainfall only across longer time scales such as years or months, thus missing the complete picture,” explains Wenz.