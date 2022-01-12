A building in southern Turkiye, which long topped Google's results as the "world's most ridiculous building", is all set to be demolished.

Hayrettin Gungor, the mayor of Kahramanmaras province, where the building is located, said on Wednesday it could take three months to demolish it.

It was built 30 years ago as a special provincial business centre but was always criticised for standing out awkwardly in the cityscape, he said.

The 18-storey structure has been an attraction with its exterior colours of red, yellow and blue as well as its tall strange columns taking up almost half of the bottom floors.

After carrying out a survey, it was decided that the building should be demolished, Gungor said.

