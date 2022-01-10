US President Joe Biden has expressed concerns about detentions and reports of civilian killings in Ethiopia's Tigray region during a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Biden welcomed the release of opposition leaders in Ethiopia and promised support for resolving the Tigray war in a call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the White House said on Monday.

The White House also said that Biden raised concerns to Abiy about recent air strikes that continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering in Africa's second most populous nation.

The statement added that the leaders “discussed ways to accelerate dialogue toward a negotiated ceasefire" and "the urgency of improving humanitarian access across Ethiopia."

They also discussed "the need to address the human rights concerns of all affected Ethiopians, including concerns about detentions of Ethiopians under the state of emergency.”

'Candid' conversation