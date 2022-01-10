The Israeli Supreme court is set to decide on whether it will open a criminal investigation into the case of four children killed while playing on a beach in Gaza during the 2014 Israeli offensive dubbed Operation Protective Edge.

On Monday, Israel’s highest court heard a petition filed by three human rights organisations on behalf of the Bakr family to open a criminal probe, following the closure in 2015 of a military investigation and the subsequent rejection of an appeal.

The Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), alongside Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel argued the Attorney General who rejected the appeal had failed to take into account the flaws in the military investigation, and evidence showing Israeli forces opened fire at the children without identification.

The court is set to rule on the case at a later, unspecified date.

As the court requested to review classified information that was not presented to the family and the appealing party, part of the hearing took place behind closed doors with only state representatives present.

“The court requested to see what type of intelligence material [the state is] holding in order to assess the zone was a zone controlled by militants,” Ari Remez told TRT World.

“The claim of the petitioners was that it’s irrelevant what the military assessment of the target or the perimeter was, because they didn’t shoot a perimeter. They shot directly at the children,” he added.

The case

During the 51-day offensive on Gaza in 2014, Israeli forces fired missiles that killed four brothers and cousins from the extended Bakr family. Ahed, Zakaria, Mohammed and Ismail Bakr were aged 9 to 11 years and had been playing football on a fishing beach in Gaza city. The incident was witnessed by several international journalists staying at nearby hotels, generating widespread international attention and condemnation. A UN Independent Commission of Inquiry, with which Israel failed to cooperate, found in 2015 that Israel’s conduct in the case was a flagrant violation of international law.

In September 2014, the Military Advocate General ordered the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) to launch an investigation based on a reasonable suspicion that the attack violated the Israeli army’s own rules. But in mid-2015, Israel closed its investigation claiming the area was a “Hamas compound.”