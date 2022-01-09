Iraq’s new parliament has reelected its speaker for a second term, the first step toward forming a new government after a general election whose results have been contested by powerful Iran-backed factions.

200 lawmakers picked incumbent Parliament Speaker Mohamed al Halbousi for a second term, while 14 voted for the eldest member of parliament Mahmud al Mashhadani on Sunday.

Al Halbousi, whose Sunni party came in second with 37 seats, is the former governor of Anbar province and was supported by Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, and Kurdish and Sunni groups.

The meeting on Sunday was marked by disarray, with al Mashhadani, being evacuated to the hospital apparently due to the stress.

The chaotic meeting ushers in what is likely to be a lengthy period of political wrangling among rival groups to choose a new president and prime minister.

Fiery first session

Chaos erupted briefly in the chamber, during which lawmakers crowded around al Mashhadani, who was leading the session.

Within minutes, the 73-year-old lawmaker was carried out of the room by security forces and bundled in an ambulance that took him to hospital, where he was visited by some of the heads of political and militia factions.

The lawmaker appeared to be in good condition, according to witnesses who later saw him there.

Following the disruption, the parliament session resumed, although the issue of the majority was not immediately resolved.