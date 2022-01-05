The first Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train has arrived in Turkiye carrying goods from Pakistan, via Iran, after the resumption of its operations.

In a ceremony held at the Turkish capital to mark the train's arrival on Wednesday, Turkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said the new railway will offer new options to the industrialists and businesspeople on the Pakistan-Iran-Turkiye route.

"It will save time and cost compared to sea transportation between Pakistan and Turkiye, which takes 35 days, and will lead to the development of trade between the two countries," he said.

"Thus, with the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train, a new railway corridor will be provided to our exporters in the south of Asia —having the highest population density globally — reaching Pakistan, neighbouring India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran.

In this way, our country will be one step closer to its goals of becoming a bridge and logistics base between Asia and Europe," Karaismailoglu added.

Member of Pakistan National Assembly Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, and Iranian Ambassador to Turkiye Mohammad Farazmand attended the ceremony.

Opportunity to increase exports

Qureshi highlighted that the ITI train would play an important role in enhancing regional connectivity and promotion of economic and commercial activities in the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) region.

Qureshi added that the train would offer Pakistan an opportunity to further increase its exports and strengthen its connectivity with international markets, including in Europe.