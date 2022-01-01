US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks the already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment.

The US rollout of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but was delayed to January 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns about potential interference with the devices planes use to measure altitude.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, asked for the latest delay in a letter sent on Friday to AT&T and Verizon, two of the country's biggest telecom operators.

The US letter asked the companies to "continue to pause introducing commercial C-Band service" — the frequency range used for 5G — "for an additional short period of no more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5."

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Co-existence of 5G and safe flight

The US officials' letter assures the companies that 5G service will be able to begin "as planned in January with certain exceptions around priority airports."