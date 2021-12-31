Recent revelations that an anti-Muslim hate group allegedly paid thousands of dollars to two employees of a Muslim advocacy organisation to undermine American Muslim activists on behalf of the Israeli government are undoubtedly shocking but represent only the tip of the iceberg in what is now a decades-long effort by the Jewish State to harass, smear and threaten pro-Palestinian activists in the United States.

On December 15, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced it had fired Executive Director Romin Iqbal for collaborating with the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT), which is headed by Steve Emerson, a former journalist and a self-proclaimed expert on Islamic and Middle Eastern terrorist groups. IPT is deemed an anti-Muslim hate group by the Islamophobia Network because of the way it uses "unsubstantiated threats that portray Muslims as dangerous to accrue funding" and that Emerson has a reputation "for fabricating evidence to substantiate his ravings about Muslim extremism.”

Seven days later, another shoe dropped, with CAIR announcing it had discovered a second “spy” within its organisation, one who confessed to having been paid $3,000 per month over 4 years by IPT to “protect the Israeli government” by spying on a mosque in the US and "record prominent Muslim leaders.”

"One of Emerson's goals, we were told, was protecting the Israeli government by undermining Muslims engaged in political and human rights activism," said CAIR, while revealing a series of emails between Israeli officials and IPT, including one showing a request for information related to Students for Justice in Palestine, a student advocacy group.

Nihad Awad, CAIR’s national director, said his organisation had accumulated a lot of information on IPT, saying Emerson was “providing assistance to Israeli intelligence” and communicating with the office of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Let me say that again. The Israeli government was collaborating with an anti-Muslim hate group,” said Awad.

The spying network

More than that, these are the actions of a rogue and adversarial state, not those of a self-proclaimed democratic ally, but we should hardly be surprised, given the nexus between Zionism and the Islamophobia industry is documented in great detail, starting with a Zionist-funded conference in 1979. The conclave brought together US neoconservatives with Likud Party figures to tie Islam to terrorism in mainstream political discourse, with the aim of tying Palestinian aspirations for liberation to “terrorism” in the minds of American voters, as observed by Professor Deepa Kumar in Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire.

When nineteen “Islamic” terrorists attacked the United States on 11 September 2001, pro-Israel groups moved in to capitalise on growing anti-Muslim fears and suspicions by establishing “counter-jihad” organisations, including Campus Watch. Established in 2002 by US neoconservative activists Daniel Pipes and David Horowitz, Campus Watch primarily aims to identify and monitor college professors who openly support Palestinian rights and oppose Israeli government policies.

In 2011, the Centre for American Progress published “Fear Inc: the Roots of the Islamophobia Network in America,” which found that seven non-profit foundations donated $42.6 million to support the spread of anti-Islam rhetoric between 2001 and 2009, showing how a “well-funded, well-organised fringe movement can push discriminatory policies against a segment of American society by intentionally spreading lies, while taking advantage of moments of public anxiety and fear”.