Global merger and acquisition (M&A) volumes in 2021 have topped $5 trillion for the first time ever as easy availability of cheap financing and booming stock markets fueled the activity.

Dealogic data showed on Friday that the volumes comfortably eclipsed the previous record of $4.55 trillion set in 2007.

The overall value of M&A stood at $5.8 trillion in 2021, up 64 percent from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

Flush with cash and encouraged by soaring stock market valuations, large buyout funds, corporates and financiers struck 62,193 deals in 2021, up 24 percent from the year-earlier period, as all-time records tumbled during each month of the year.

