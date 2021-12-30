WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly roadside bomb hits Pakistan's Quetta city
At least four people were killed and 15 others wounded in the explosion outside the Science College in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.
Deadly roadside bomb hits Pakistan's Quetta city
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists. / Reuters Archive
December 30, 2021

A roadside bomb has exploded outside a college in southwestern Pakistan, killing four people and wounding at least 15, mostly passers-by.

The attack happened outside the Science College in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, according to Fida Hussain, a senior police officer said on Thursday. 

Baqi Hussain, a rescuer, said that they transported three bodies and about a dozen wounded to a hospital, where one of the seriously wounded died. 

Hussain also confirmed four people died in the bombing.

The college was closed at the time of the attack due to the winter break and none of the teachers or students were among the victims.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists. 

Recommended

READ MORE: Bomb blasts target Pakistan police in two provinces

Long-running violence

Balochistan is the scene of a long-running revolt by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged bombings and shooting attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban and Daesh also have a presence in Balochistan. 

Islamabad insists that Pakistani forces have quelled the uprising in Balochistan but violence has continued there.

READ MORE:Several killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China