As the countdown to 2022 is underway, the year we are leaving behind will be remembered for some significant records.

Here is a list of some records that were made this year.

The hottest month

July 2021 became the hottest month globally ever recorded, according to data released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“July is typically the world’s warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded. This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

On the other hand, wildfires in North America, Siberia and around the Mediterranean in July and August have fuelled the record levels of CO2 emissions in the Northern Hemisphere, Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) reported.

Record gas prices

With the re-emergence of world economies from the pandemic, excessive gas demand caused price jumps in Europe, Asia and the UK as Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price hit 187.78 euros per megawatt-hour which were 10 times higher compared with the start of the year.

The efforts of transformation from coal plants to renewable sources to meet energy needs caused a vulnerability for many countries; coal plants close while gas stockpiles remain much lower than the pre-pandemic period.

Biggest airlift

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, the United States has carried out its biggest ever airlift that is bigger even than the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

It airlifted more than 123,000 people out of Kabul, including US citizens, Afghan interpreters and others who supported the US mission.

Around 55,000 people were evacuated from southern Vietnam in 1975.

Suez Canal blockage

Global shipping routes have been massively disrupted after the giant Ever Given container ship found itself wedged sideways between the Suez Canal.

The 400-metre-long ship, which is as long as the Empire State Building is tall, has caused the worst traffic jam on earth, blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain other trade linking Asia and Europe.

The six days of disruption caused a record traffic jam of 422 ships loaded with 26 million tonnes of merchandise.

Chinese incursions