BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments
The fate of Evergrande and other indebted Chinese property companies has gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects.
China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments
Evergrande has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. / Reuters
December 30, 2021

Shares of China Evergrande Group have tumbled after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week.

Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are in cross-default as of Thursdayafter missing a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, had new coupon payments worth $255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.

Some bondholders holding the two bonds have not yet received the coupons, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter. Both the payments have a 30-day grace period.

By late Thursday morning, Evergrande's shares were down 10.30 percent on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

READ MORE: Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande defaults for first time

READ MORE: World economic output to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time

Recommended

No sign of payment

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the due date passed with no sign of payment by the property developer.

Evergrande's Thursday decline wiped out gains from earlier this week, when the market cheered the initial progress made by the firm in resuming construction work.

Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

The fate of Evergrande and other indebted Chinese property companies has gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects, with Beijing repeatedly seeking to reassure investors.

READ MORE: How the Chinese Evergrande crisis affects global markets

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV