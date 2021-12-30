Saudi Arabia's king has said Riyadh is concerned about Iran's lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes while calling for end to Hezbollah's "hegemony" on Lebanon's state structures.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Wednesday in an address to the kingdom's advisory Shura Council that he hoped Iran would change its "negative" behaviour in the region and choose dialogue and cooperation.

"We follow with concern the Iranian government’s policy which is destabilising regional security and stability, including building and backing sectarian armed militias and propagating its military power in other countries," the 85-old ruler said in a speech published by state news agency SPA.

"(We follow with concern) its lack of cooperation with the international community regarding its nuclear programme and its development of ballistic missiles," he added.

Riyadh's rivalry with Tehran