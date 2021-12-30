WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia: Iran's policy 'destabilising', Hezbollah 'hegemony' must end
Riyadh is concerned about Iran's lack of cooperation with the world powers engaged in talks in Vienna over Tehran's nuclear programme, says King Salman.
Saudi Arabia: Iran's policy 'destabilising', Hezbollah 'hegemony' must end
Saudi king hopes Iran change its "negative" behaviour in the region and choose dialogue and cooperation. / Reuters
December 30, 2021

Saudi Arabia's king has said Riyadh is concerned about Iran's lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes while calling for end to Hezbollah's "hegemony" on Lebanon's state structures.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Wednesday in an address to the kingdom's advisory Shura Council that he hoped Iran would change its "negative" behaviour in the region and choose dialogue and cooperation.

"We follow with concern the Iranian government’s policy which is destabilising regional security and stability, including building and backing sectarian armed militias and propagating its military power in other countries," the 85-old ruler said in a speech published by state news agency SPA.

"(We follow with concern) its lack of cooperation with the international community regarding its nuclear programme and its development of ballistic missiles," he added.

Riyadh's rivalry with Tehran 

Recommended

Saudi Arabia, a major Western ally in the Gulf, has been locked in a bitter rivalry with Iran across the Middle East where both sides have backed opposing factions in several conflicts including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in October in a diplomatic spat that has added to Lebanon's economic crisis.

Saudi officials said the crisis with Beirut has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Hezbollah armed group.

"The Kingdom also stands by the brotherly Lebanese people, and urges all Lebanese leaders to prioritise the interests of their people ... and stop Hezbollah's terrorist hegemony over the structures of the state," King Salman said.

In a step to ease tensions, Saudi and Iranian officials met in a series of direct talks earlier this year but they have yet to yield a breakthrough.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China