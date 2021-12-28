Save the Children has confirmed that two of its staff were killed in a Christmas Eve massacre blamed on junta troops that left the charred remains of more than 30 people on a highway in eastern Myanmar.

Anti-junta fighters said on Tuesday they found over 30 burnt bodies, including women and children, on a highway in Kayah state where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military.

Save the Children later said two of its staff members had been caught up in the incident and were missing.

On Tuesday the charity confirmed in a statement that the two men were "among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed."

"The military forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed many and burnt the bodies," it said, adding the two men were both new fathers.

"This news is absolutely horrifying," said chief executive Inger Ashing.

"We are shaken by the violence carried out against civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar."

Myanmar's junta previously said its troops had been attacked in Hpruso township on Friday after its troops attempted to stop seven cars driving in a "suspicious way".