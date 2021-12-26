The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says it has struck a Houthi camp in the capital Sanaa.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Houthis in a civil war, said it destroyed weapons storehouses in the Houthi-held capital, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday.

"The operation in Sanaa was an immediate response to an attempt to transfer weapons from Al Tashrifat camp in Sanaa," it said in a statement, adding it "destroyed weapons warehouses".

The coalition launched a "large-scale" military operation against the Houthis on Saturday, the Saudi authorities said, after missiles fired by the group killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years.

Those air raids left dead three civilians, including a child and a woman, Yemeni medics told AFP news agency.

The coalition is scheduled to hold a news conference later on Sunday at which it has said it will show evidence of involvement by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah in the Yemeni conflict.

It said it will present during Sunday's news conference "evidence of involvement of Lebanon's terrorist Hezbollah in Yemen and use of (Sanaa) airport to target the kingdom", according to SPA.

