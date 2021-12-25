At least seven people have been killed from a bomb explosion inside a restaurant in a city in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The mayor of the city Beni, Narcisse Muteba Kashale, announced the explosion on local radio on Saturday.

"There is a bomb that just exploded in the city centre," said Kashale, who is also a police colonel.

"For safety, I'm asking the population to stay home," he added.

Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the blast had been caused by a suicide bomber. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

"Loss of human life has been reported. The security services have already been deployed and the first measures have been taken," Muyaya said on Twitter.

A Reuters journalist nearby said he heard an explosion around 1800 GMT (7 PM local), just after the afternoon Catholic mass, near the city's main road.

Shortly after the bomb went off, heavy gunfire rang out, and panicked crowds began fleeing the town's centre.

READ MORE: Uganda, DRC widen military operation against Daesh-linked militia