Sudan has cut phone lines and restricted internet ahead of planned mass protests against a military coup.

Security forces have been deployed across Khartoum on Saturday blocking bridges connecting the capital to suburbs.

Activists, who have been using the internet for organising recent mass demonstrations, had planned the latest in a series of street protests for Saturday - two months since the military, led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, launched the October 25 takeover.

Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos".

Protesters have called for fresh rallies online, encouraging supporters with the slogans "no negotiations" with the army and demanding "the soldiers back to barracks".

But bridges connecting Khartoum across the Nile River to the cities of Omdurman and North Khartoum have been blocked since Friday evening.

Security forces also blocked the main streets in central Khartoum where organisers were planning to hold the demonstrations.

Recent protests have seen thousands gather at key government buildings, including outside parliament, the presidential palace and the army headquarters.

Khartoum's governor warned that "approaching or attacking buildings of strategic sovereignty is punishable by law".