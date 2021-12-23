There is mounting outrage in Bosnia over a growing perception that the European Union Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, is appeasing the country's nationalist Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

According to leaked documents, a visit by Varhelyi towards the end of November to ostensibly diffuse tensions in the country seemed to have had a decidedly different tone in private.

In a press release following a meeting with Dodik and the country's political stakeholders, Varhelyi said that he had made it "clear that the European Union is fully committed to the stability, sovereignty, unity, and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

In private, however, Varhelyi seemed to acquiesce to steps by Dodik, which resulted in a December 10 session in the Serb parliament of Republika Srpska, the Serbian majority region of Bosnia and Herzegovina, advancing measures that would strengthen secessionist tendencies.

In a private note following the meeting on November 25, sixteen days before the parliamentary sessions by Republika Srpska, Varhelyi had agreed that it would "indeed take place, but that a moratorium to pass legislation on the unilateral withdrawal from state institutions would be announced for a 6-month period. This had been agreed, and RS (Republika Srpska) representatives would be held accountable for any contrary actions."

The report does not lay out details of the agreement with Dodik, but that both sides had "agreed" on the parliamentary session, which set out a path for the first time that would have seen the region withdraw from the Bosnian Army, security services, tax system, and judiciary.

As per the agreement reached with the EU representative on November 25, Serbian politicians officially announced on December 7 for the first time, their intentions to hold the session.

In a further concession to Dodik's sabre-rattling, Varhelyi offered another olive branch to the would-be separatist leader.

According to the leaked document, Varhelyi "shared his frank assessment that his predecessor, High Representative Inzko, was to blame for the current political crises."

In one of his final acts in office, the former High Representative, Valentin Inzko, whose term ended earlier this year, issued a ban on genocide denial in the face of growing denialism of the ethnic cleansing committed by Serb forces of Bosnian Muslims in the 1990s.