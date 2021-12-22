President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkiye has thwarted speculative financial games from foreign and domestic forces, after the lira rebounded strongly from record lows in volatile trade this week.

Speaking to his AK Party lawmakers on Wednesday, Erdogan said a scheme he announced on Monday to protect lira deposits succeeded in reaching its goal.

“The winner here is not only those who have money in the bank or the exporter; this is for the entire country, each and every one of our 84 million citizens,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that the new steps will protect lira investments and boost confidence in the Turkish currency.

“Our move to bring exchange rates to a level that reflects the realities of Turkiye, within the rules of the free market economy, has achieved its purpose,” he said.

“We want to ensure that the free market operates by its own rules by eliminating malicious speculators from our country.”

The lira/dollar exchange rate dropped to 12.35 by 11.00 am (0800GMT) on Wednesday morning, a gain of almost 40 percent since Monday evening.

Earlier, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati had said the Turkish lira has moved towards a level where it will find its true balance, a day after the lira gained strength against the US dollar.

