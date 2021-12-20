A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has destroyed a drone sent over southern Saudi Arabia, and coalition airstrikes hit parts of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Saudi state media reported that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport early on Monday and was aimed at civilians at Saudi's King Abdullah airport in Jizan.

Al Masirah TV, run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which has controlled northern Yemen since ousting the internationally recognised Yemeni government in Sanaa in late 2014, said the coalition air strikes hit a car maintenance workshop in the Bani al Harith area north of Sanaa, and also damaged homes.