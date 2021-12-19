WORLD
Rockets target Baghdad's Green Zone
The first rocket was shot down in the air by defence systems and the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles, said Iraq's security forces.
File picture shows a US army apache helicopter dropping flares over Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. / AFP
December 19, 2021

Two Katyusha rockets targeted Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, Iraq's security forces said in a statement.

"The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles," the statement said.

Previously, a security source told AFP that two rockets had been shot down near the US embassy.

The statement did not disclose information about whether there were casualties and who was responsible.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets.

"Combat mission"

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions, the US and foreign troops in Iraq.

The latest rocket salvo comes after the country this week announced the end of the "combat mission".

But roughly 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition soldiers deployed in Iraq will remain in the nation to pursue a role of training, advice and assistance.

Pro-Iran factions in Iraq are calling for the departure of all US forces stationed in the country.

The attack also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the departure of US troops from Iraq on December 18, 2011, after the invasion and overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Washington then deployed its troops to the country to fight the Daesh terror group, which had captured large swathes of the nation in a lightning offensive.

At the beginning of November, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi escaped unharmed from an unclaimed drone bomb attack, which targeted his official residence in the Green Zone.

In September, an "armed drone" attack targeted Erbil international airport in Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government, where there is a base hosting coalition troops.

READ MORE:Barrage of rockets hits Iraqi air base hosting US troops

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
