Two Katyusha rockets targeted Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, Iraq's security forces said in a statement.

"The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles," the statement said.

Previously, a security source told AFP that two rockets had been shot down near the US embassy.

The statement did not disclose information about whether there were casualties and who was responsible.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets.

"Combat mission"

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions, the US and foreign troops in Iraq.

The latest rocket salvo comes after the country this week announced the end of the "combat mission".