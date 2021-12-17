A representative for Myanmar's Rohingya minority community has testified in an Argentine court as a part of an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by the Asian country's military rulers.

The court on Thursday agreed to investigate the allegations based on the principles of universal jurisdiction, which holds that some acts — including war crimes and crimes against humanity — are so horrific they are not specific to one nation and can be tried anywhere.

A 2017 army crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, which the UN says could amount to genocide, has triggered an exodus of more than 740,000 members of the community, mainly to Bangladesh.

"Recently they announced new orders of restrictions for the Rohingya people," Tun Khin, president of the British-based Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, told reporters outside the court in Buenos Aires ahead of the hearing.

"We worry that the situation may get worse so that is very important that we push the international community seeking justice, not only this court but other cases for the international community to support."

READ MORE:Myanmar's Rohingya sue Facebook for enabling 'genocide'

Testimony will 'reflect tragic history of Rohingya'

Other proceedings against Myanmar and its leaders are already under way at the International Criminal Court and the UN's International Court of Justice.