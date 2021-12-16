WORLD
Syrian regime soldier killed in Israeli attack
Regime activates air defences after rockets from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights hit military posts, local media say.
Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. / AP
December 16, 2021

Israeli rockets have hit army posts in Syria's south, killing a regime soldier and causing material damage.

The rockets fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early on Thursday activated Syrian air defences and that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted, regime media quoted an unidentified military official as saying.

But one regime soldier was killed and there was damage to the area, the official added, without specifying where the missiles hit in southern Syria.

Frequent raids 

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. 

READ MORE:Syrian regime reports Israel 'aggression' on Latakia port

SOURCE:AP
