US has said it is prepared to lift sanctions against Iran that are not related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal while urging Tehran to act in "good faith" in the ongoing Vienna talks aimed to resuscitate the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We are fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with our JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US envoy to the UN said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The United States continues to pursue the path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA, and to address our full range of concerns with Iran," she said.

She added that if Iran approaches talks in Vienna "with urgency and good faith," the US can reach and implement an understanding on mutual return.

"We cannot, however, allow Iran to accelerate its nuclear programme and slow-walk its nuclear diplomacy," she said.

Saudi says Iran 'stalling' talks

Saudi Arabia has said that Iran appeared to be "stalling" in talks with global powers to salvage a nuclear pact and hoped progress would be made soon.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday following a Gulf Arab summit in Riyadh, said the kingdom was in constant contact with parties to the talks in Vienna and the feedback "does not lead to optimism".

"So far the reports show there is some stalling by Iran and we hope this will turn to progress in the near future," he said, adding while Gulf states prefer to be part of the talks they would be "open to any mechanism" that addresses their concerns.

READ MORE:Iran rejects IAEA demand to access Karaj centrifuge production site

France sees talks reaching 'end of the road'

The door to resuscitate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is open for now but "we are rapidly reaching the end of the road" to revive a pact that is being hollowed out by Iran's nuclear advances, France's ambassador to the United Nations said.