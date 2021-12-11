The United States has unveiled a raft of new sanctions and visa bans on senior officials and entities in eight countries, including a Chinese firm specialising in facial recognition technology and a giant cartoon studio in North Korea.

Supported in part by Britain and Canada, Friday's sanctions took aim at officials accused of abetting the crackdown on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, the oppression of Muslim Uighurs in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and political violence in Bangladesh under the guise of a war on drugs.

"Our actions today, particularly those in partnership with the United Kingdom and Canada, send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression," the US Treasury Department said.

"The mass detention of Uighurs is part of an effort by (Chinese) authorities to use detentions and data-driven surveillance to create a police state in the Xinjiang region," the Treasury added while stressing the reasons for sanctions towards China.

The US State Department announced the blacklisting of 12 officials from China, Uganda, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Mexico "for their involvement in gross violations of human rights."

A parallel State Department action makes 12 current and former officials from six countries – Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico – ineligible along with their immediate family to enter the US under a law that authorises banning people implicated in a “gross violation of human rights or significant corruption.”

Allegations against SenseTime

It accused China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uighur political leaders in Xinjiang, Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, of taking part in the sweeping oppression of Uighurs.

SenseTime strongly criticised the decision, saying in a statement it was "caught in the middle of geopolitical tension."

"We strongly oppose the designation and accusations that have been made in connection with it. The accusations are unfounded and reflect a fundamental misperception of our Company," the firm said.

The Treasury said SenseTime's facial recognition programs were designed in part to be used in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region against Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, more than one million of whom have been incarcerated in prison camps, human rights organisations say.

The move put new pressure on SenseTime, which was preparing to list its shares in the coming week on Hong Kong's stock market in an initial public offering.