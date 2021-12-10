A push to agree to a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine has broken down as tensions over a Russian troop buildup on the neighbouring border persisted.

Ukraine said late on Thursday that Moscow had rejected a series of its proposals, including prisoner swaps, reopening a checkpoint and expanding a joint communications centre.

"Unfortunately, all initiatives of the Ukrainian side were rejected by the Russian Federation under contrived pretexts," Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

The TCG includes Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Russia said that Kiev had submitted "absolutely absurd" proposals and accused it of imitating negotiations at the talks.

Moscow singled out a proposal to add Germany and France to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination, a group tasked with implementing ceasefire agreements.

It was not clear if there would be new talks to try to get the ceasefire push back on track.

READ MORE:No, Russia is not going to launch a mass invasion of Ukraine

NATO tensions