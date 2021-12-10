A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants has rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico, killing at least 55 people and injuring nearly five dozen others.

Another 52 people also were hurt, three of them seriously, according to a preliminary report from the prosecutors in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala.

The crash occurred on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. Photos from the scene showed victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck’s freight compartment.

The victims appeared to be immigrants from Central America, though their nationalities had not yet been confirmed. Moreno reported that some of the survivors said they were from the neighbouring country of Guatemala.

Luis Manuel Moreno, the head of the Chiapas state civil defence office, said that it appeared the sheer weight of the truck’s human cargo may have caused it to tip over and that as the vehicle toppled over it hit the base of a steel pedestrian bridge.

That meant at least 107 people were crowded into the vehicle. It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico.

READ MORE: UN: Migrant children in Mexico camp at risk of malnutrition, diseases