Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev's army and pro-Russian separatists "looks like genocide", as the US discussed ways to provide security, financial and political support to Ukraine.

"I have to say that Russophobia is the first step towards genocide," the Russian leader said on Thursday.

"You and I know what is happening in Donbass," referring to the conflict zone in the east of the country, adding that: "It certainly looks like genocide."

Putin was responding to a query on discrimination against Russian speakers beyond Russia's borders.

Putin has previously made similar comparisons about the war in eastern Ukraine including in 2015 and 2019.

Most people in Ukraine speak both Ukrainian and Russian, though regions in the south and east, and some in the centre, are predominantly Russian-speaking and have traditionally been more Russia-friendly.

A popular uprising in Ukraine forced a Moscow-backed regime out of office in 2014.

Since then Moscow has annexed Crimea and Kiev's forces are locked in conflict with separatists supported by Russia in the east of Ukraine. The fighting there has cost some 13,000 lives so far.

