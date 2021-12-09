According to a new study, political tensions between France and the UK are leading to citizens in both countries taking correspondingly negative views of each other.

Post-Brexit tensions over fishing rights, migrants crossing to the UK, trade and foreign policy disputes have increasingly seen both governments hurl insults and barbs at each other.

According to data from YouGov's EuroTrack survey, in August, 33 percent of French people said they had an unfavourable view of Britain. By November, this number had risen to 42 percent.

At the same time, the number of French people with a positive view of Britons fell from 53 to 46 percent.

The British have also correspondingly taken an increasingly hostile view towards France, with the percentage of people seeing the country unfavourably climbing from 31 percent in August to 40 percent in November. Conversely, the number holding a favourable view fell from 56 to 47 percent over the same period.

Images of French police watching migrants setting off from beaches on flimsy dinghies heading towards England has given the impression that authorities in Paris are turning a blind eye to the migrant crisis.

Record numbers of migrants have recently crossed to England from the French coast.