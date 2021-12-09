Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai has been convicted along with two other campaigners for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil as the prosecution of multiple activists came to a conclusion.

Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-shuttered anti-Beijing Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of unlawful assembly charges on Thursday alongside former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung.

Authorities had charged more than two dozen politicians and activists over a vigil last year, which commemorated the victims of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, which left thousands of people dead.

The trio were the only ones to contest their charges in court, meaning they were the last to receive their verdict. They argued they went to light candles in a personal capacity and had not "incited" others to join an outlawed rally.

But District Court judge Amanda Woodcock dismissed those arguments as "frankly nonsensical" and convicted them of charges including inciting and taking part in an unauthorised assembly.

Ban on Tiananmen commemorations